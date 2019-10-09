The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says it has established anti-corruption clubs across secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the state as part of efforts to sensitise against the ills of corruption in the society.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ali Ismail-Husain, the Assistant Public Relations Officer of the commission, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

The commission said it was specifically engaging the students on the menace of sexual harassment and extortion of money in learning institutions.

According to the statement, the prosecution of two lecturers in the state owned schools showed the impact of the commission’s enlightenment drive against all corrupt practices and tendencies in academic environments.

NAN recalls that a Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in Kano remanded a lecturer in prison custody while another was granted bail over allegations of sexual harassment and extortion of money from students to pass examinations.

The commission noted that students have started coming out to provide useful information, which in 2018 led to the prosecution of another lecturer, Malam Yakubu from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital School of Health Sciences.

It recalled that the prosecutions followed sting operations conducted by operatives of the commission on Aug. 9 and Aug. 19 on the two lecturers over alleged sexual harassment and extortion of money from students.

“This is contrary to the provision of Section 22 of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption law 2008 (as amended), and Sections 95 and 98 of the Penal Code.

“The two lecturers were arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, before Chief Magistrates Court No. 18, Zungeru road, Kano,” the read in part.

The commission therefore urged students and the general public to help it with credible information to enable the agency discharge its statutory responsibilities.

It assured the public of the commission’s resolve to give them necessary support and protection in the event of victimisation. (NAN)