From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has expressed surprise over the petition written by some party stakeholders over the lopsided nature of the ward and council congresses in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kano on Thursday, Abbas said the issues raised in the petition were unfounded but promised that the matter would soon be solved.

The chairman in his response held that ‘this is news to us, we carry everyone along in the party. They are all witnesses to this fact because they won the election under the party platform with or without these delegates.

‘It is really surprising that they will come out to say they are not being carried along.

‘All the delegates were voted for from the wards and they are our people. We see those from Kano Central as the people of Shekarau, those from Kano North are Barau’s people, those from Kano South are for Kabiru while everybody in the state is for the governor.

‘So we don’t have any problem in our midst. We have no problem with anybody, whosoever wins election from among us is okay. Whatever the case election is taking place and everyone is entitled to contest if he so desires.

‘The sale of forms was closed on the 11th of this month and contestants from all factions have purchased the forms and are going to contest. We are one family,’ he said.

