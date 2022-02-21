Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Sunday, welcomed the idea of approaching the Supreme Court to resolve the leadership tussle in APC in the state, insisting that doing so would further deepen the practice of democracy in Nigeria.

The Governor’s remarks came against the backdrop of reports that the Shekarau led faction of the party, unsatisfied with last week’s verdict of the Appeal Court, has commenced arrangements to approach the Apex Court.

Ganduje spoke at the party’s stakeholders meeting held at Coronation Hall, Kano Government House.

Ganduje however, waved an olive branch to the rival faction, inviting them to return home to contribute their quota in building a stronger and bigger APC in the state.

Ganduje reiterated that their congresses at the ward and local government levels have been authenticated by the judgement of the appeal court.

He expressed gratitude to President Mohammad Buhari for his steadfastness towards the resolution of the dispute and to the party’s national interim leadership for initiating several peace moves between them and their rivals.

He unveiled plans to ensure a deeper inclusiveness, stronger party structures and better funding for the party in the state, charging party officials at all levels to take the issue of periodic meetings with all stakeholders more seriously.