From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has vowed never to step down for the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

While Shekarau is the incumbent, Basheer occupied the seat from 2011 to 2015 and is seeking a return to the same seat, which is reputed as one of the largest senatorial districts in Nigeria

In a statement, Monday, Basheer who is also known as Lado, implored the party to allow him contest against Shekarau at the party’s primary rather than force him to step down as he was compelled to do in 2019.

Basheer expressed grief that his previous sacrifice in this regard was not appreciated, recalling that he was prevailed upon to step down for the same Shekarau, who had only joined the party seven days to the primary election.

“I graciously stepped down for him in 2019, even though I had already purchased the nomination form and had been promised an automatic ticket by the party” he stated.

“That was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision, but I and my millions of supporters, obliged based on our respect for the Governor and for the sake of our great party” he lamented.

“It is therefore unjust, unfair and totally unreasonable for me to be expected to step down, a second time, so that Mallam Shekarau is given an automatic ticket again. Is this fair or democratic? I think not!” he stated.

He added when he was forced to step down, “Neither I nor any of my supporters subsequently threatened to abandon the party nor cause public uproar or rained insults on the person of the Governor, his family or his Government,” Basheer declared in reference to the reactions of Shekarau and his supporters.

Baheer also refuted the speculation that he was directed by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to contest against Shekarau, noting that he only informed Ganduje of his aspiration after he had purchased the form.

“As a Muslim, I swear on the Holy Qur’an, HE Gov Abdulahi Umar Ganduje did not direct me to contest for the Senate seat for Kano Central Senatorial District,” he stated.

“This narrative is false and is obviously fabricated as a publicity stunt and an attempt to blackmail both His Excellency and myself,” Lado said.

He explained that, “I decided to contest on my own volition as a result of the yearnings of my teaming supporters and a result of years of intense lobbying by the good people of Kano State and Kano Central Senatorial District.

“It is on record that during my tenure as Senator (between 2011-2015) I was able to execute 113 documented projects. One notable project is the N2.5B Naira Kundila flyover bridge, which the good people of Kano now affectionately called Gadar Lado (named after me).

“I pray to the Almighty Allah for a peaceful, free and fair election in 2023. I also pray for resounding victory for the APC in the upcoming elections” he concluded.