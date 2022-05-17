From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, has vowed never to step down for former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

While Shekarau is the incumbent, Basheer occupied the seat from 2011 to 2015 and is seeking a return to the same seat, which is reputed as one of the largest senatorial districts in Nigeria

Basheer who is also known as Lado, in a statement, yesterday, implored the party to allow him contest against Shekarau at the party’s primary rather than ask him to step down as he was compelled to do in 2019.

He expressed grief that his previous sacrifice in this regard was not appreciated, recalling that he was prevailed upon to step down for the same Shekarau, who had only joined the party seven days to the primary.

“I graciously stepped down for him in 2019, even though I had already purchased the nomination form and had been promised an automatic ticket by the party. That was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision, but I and my millions of supporters, obliged based on our respect for the governor and for the sake of our great party.

“It is therefore unjust, unfair and totally unreasonable for me to be expected to step down, a second time, so that Mallam Shekarau is given an automatic ticket again. Is this fair or democratic? I think not,” he said.