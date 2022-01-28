Former Governor of Kano State and leader of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau has listed conditions for reconciliation with the mainstream party structure led by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Political relationship within the party between Shekarau, who is immediately supported by Barau Jibrin, a senator representing Kano North and the Governor’s camp, typified by the State Executive of the party, has been frosty in the recent months, resulting in litigation and allegations of irregular congresses at the ward and local government levels.

Saturday Sun gathered that the national leadership of the party, led by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar initiated a fresh move in Abuja to end the festering hostility between the two factions of the party in the state.

The peace initiative is coming barely weeks after a similar effort by the Abdullahi Adamu Committee to broker peace hit the rocks as a result of the strong positions of the warring factions, especially the faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau.

In a five minute audio released by the Shekarau on what transpired at the reconciliation meeting in Abuja, Shekarau said the national leadership appealed to the factions to close ranks for peace to reign.

‘’The reconciliatory committee was inundated with our successes at the court and the present situation of the party,’’ Shekarau said.

‘’We told the committee that we are ready for peace discussion but with conditions. The conditions are respect for party members, equity and fairness among all, so that everybody’s rights is protected.’’

‘’The struggle, we are embarking on is not to create chaos or disrespect anybody but to ensure that the efforts create level playing field for everybody,’’ he added.

‘” Almighty God emphasized that reconciliation is very good, but we should sensible, honest and ensure fairness in carrying out the action,’’ he added.

Shekarau, therefore, appealed to their supporters not to be deterred or worried as they would never compromise their interest.

Efforts to get insights of what transpired at the Abuja meeting from Ganduje’s camp was unsuccessful as at press time.