The Ibrahim Shekarau- led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, at the weekend, insisted on producing the state chairman of the party or nothing else.

In a letter to the Chairman of Caretaker Committee Mai Mala Buni where they outlined their conditions, Shekarau and other factional leaders of the party equally tasked the party to cede 55 percent of the party structure to them while conceding 45 percent to the Governor’s side.

They also demanded that the reconciliation committee or any engagements on account of the party’s dispute in the state must not be chaired by the Governor as he was a party to the disagreements.

While imploring the party to do the needful to redeem the situation, they announced that they would no longer participate in the reconciliation process except all the appeals filed by the Governor’s side were withdrawn from the courts.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC, Hausa Service, Shekarau objected to the proposed composition of the caucus of the party at the local government level as proposed by national headquarters, saying that the category of some people designated as caucus members at this level contravened the APC constitution.

“The Chairman does not have the mandate to amend the provisions of the constitution. We strongly rejected the guidelines” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has extended a warm welcome to committee’s member coming from Abuja to oversee the harmonization exercise in the state.

A statement signed by Mohammed Garba, Information Commissioner in the state, said that they have concluded all the necessary arrangements to receive other members of the committee for the reconciliation meeting in the state.

The committee has as members, Sardaunan Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Governor Bello Matawalle, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abba Ali.

Garba, quoted the governor, as saying that a venue has been secured for the meeting scheduled to begin on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the state capital.

He assured members of the National Secretariat of the APC and party stakeholders in the state of the committee’s readiness to give a voice to all concerned with a view to bring unity and progress in the party in the state and the nation in general.