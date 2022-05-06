From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has upheld the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led factional leadership of the Kano State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In doing so, the apex court dismissed the appeal lodged by the faction of the party loyal to a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The Kano state chapter of the APC has splits into two factions in a leadership crisis that has rocked the ruling party.

While Ganduje’s faction produced Abdullahi Abbas as state chairman, the Shekarau led faction on the other hand elected Haruna Danzago to the same position.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the appeal against the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja for lacking in merit.

The Court of Appeal had, in February, dismissed three appeals bordering on the subject matter on the grounds that the originating summons wrongly commenced in Abuja. It went on to hold that the matter was an internal affair of the APC. The appeals were a product of two rulings of an FCT High Court which upheld the ward and local government congresses won by the faction loyal to Shekarau and Senator Jibril Barau (Kano North), numbering about 17,908 and 1,319 members, respectively. The court had voided the congresses upon a suit filed by former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, now a Senator representing. The two factions had held parallel congresses and produced two sets of state executives on October 18, 2021.