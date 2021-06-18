From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, has slammed a 12 month suspension on House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Security, Sha’aban Sharada.

His suspension, which was announced by the party chairman, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Sani Maifata and his secretary, Kamilu Bala, accused the embattled politician, who is former aide to President Muhammad Buhari, of anti-party activities.

The suspension letter said Sharada was found guilty of charges preferred against him, adding that he had been assassinating the character of the Governor of Kano State and party executives from ward, local government to state level.

The party at his ward level said they had to act fast to suspend the lawmaker because his actions “may instigate chaos and turmoil in the state, which may disrupt and derail the positive mission of the governor.”

The APC said it acted on the basis of the petition written against the legislator by APC supporters in his Sharada ward adding that it set up a seven member disciplinary committee which investigated the petition against him and came up with its findings asserting his wrongdoings.

The suspension letter was copied to President Muhammed Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Speaker of the House of Representatives and national secretariat of the APC.