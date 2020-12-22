From Desmond Mgboh. Kano

The Chairman of the of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abbas Abdullahi, has suggested that his party is prepared to match violence for violence in the 2023 elections in the state.

Abbas, who was sworn-in as the new Caretaker Chairman of the Kano State APC, was responding to the remarks of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who recently implored the members of his party (the People’s Democratic Party) to protect their votes in the 2023 general elections, declaring that the PDP would never again accept an inconclusive election in the state.

Abbas, in his acceptance speech at the event, said that the 2023 elections in the state would be a do-or-die affair, declaring: ‘Okay, we are ready for that. We are ready for war, we are not afraid of death.’

He went on to add that the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state’s PDP was already dead, urging all the members of his party to resist any attack from members of the Movement, physically or otherwise.

Abbas said that the Kano APC would deploy the same mechanism employed in the controversial Gama Ward re-run elections in 2019 to defeat the PDP the 2023 elections in the state.

The party leader also predicted that despite the intimidation, the APC would sweep all positions it will contest in the 44 Local Government Councils of the state during the forthcoming January 16th, 2020 local government elections in the state.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, reechoed Abbas’ position, saying that the APC would not allow the elections to be inconclusive, but would win the polls in 2023.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Kano State remains the biggest democracy in Nigeria, vowing that the APC will continue to control the political space in the state beyond 2023.