Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has applauded the Federal Government over its efforts at ensuring the safe re-opening of schools across the country.

Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Gwanna, stated this when Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, visited him.

“I wish to acknowledge the commitment of the Federal Government in the education sector, particularly at this time when schools are about to be reopened,” he said.

He said his administration had been committed to the development of the education sector through several policy measures. .

He said in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, schools, across the state, had been fumigated while personal protective equipment were issued to the schools.

The minister said he was in Kano to attend a North West stakeholders’ meeting on guidelines and protocols for COVID-19 for the re-opening of schools.

He said he would use the opportunity of the visit to assess facilities put in place in the schools, while applauding the state government for its efforts in promoting education.