From Desmond Mgboh/Kano

In line with the approval of the Federal Government, Kano state government has approved the reopening of schools for senior secondary schools students on August 10.

Kano State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru announced this on Monday in the state.

Kiru explained that the re-opening of these school was to allow the exit students (SSS III students) to write their WASSC examination, which is scheduled to commence on 17th August, 2020.

He added that boarding house students will resume on August 9, 2020 while others would resume the following day

The Commissioner therefore directed all principals of secondary schools in the state to make proper preventive arrangements for the returning students.

It could be recalled that in the face of the outbreak of the COVID 19, in the state, in March, 2020, the state government shut down all the schools in the state and asked students to return home.End