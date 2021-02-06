From Desmond Mgboh

Kano State Executive Council has approved the domestication of the Child Rights (Protection) Act 2010, which will be enacted via an executive bill sent to the state Assembly for deliberation and passage into law that will reflect the local realities of the state.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba said the bill reflected the position of Shari’ah on each and every section of the Child Rights Act 2003.

Following the enactment of the Act by the Federal Government in 2003, the state government and other relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, academics, non-governmental organisation, later drafted the 2010 Act, which, however, could not be passed due to lack of political will and continuity in government.

Garba explained that due to the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to the welfare of the child, after assenting to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, developed a keen interest in actualising the passage of the bill on Child Rights Act by the state assembly.

The bill when passed, Garba said, would seek to protect the rights of the child and would be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent the governor.