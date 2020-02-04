Kano State Executive Council, has approved the release of N4, 332,407, 468, for the execution of various programmes and projects.

Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s meeting, which held last Friday, at the Council Chambe, Government House, Kano.

He said that the approvals were for the release of N2, 750, 400 billion for the procurement of water treatment chemicals for potable water supply across the state, while the sum of N150, 000, 000 has also been approved for outstanding counterpart funds for Sanitation, Hygienic and Water Supply in Nigeria (SWAWN) II projects across the state in collaboration with EU and UNICEF.

He also explained that the sum of N26, 950, 000 had been okayed by the council for the conduct of General Household Survey of the state and the release of N89, 303, 734million for equipping and furnishing the upgraded Kafin Mai-Yaki Cottage Hospital in Kiru Local Government area.