The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday appointed Malam Magaji Zarewa as its deputy majority leader, following the resignation of Mr Abdullahi Yaryasa.

Yaryasa resigned his appointment after his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

The speaker, Malam Hamisu Chidari, who read Yaryasa’s resignation letter at plenary wished him well in his new party and thanked him for his numerous contributions at the house.

Chidari also congratulated Zarewa, who represents Rogo constituency on his appointment and assured him of the house support.

Zarewa appreciated the house for finding him worthy of the new appointment.(NAN)

