The Kano State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the appointment of 20 commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The House presided over by the Speaker Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, spent about three hours in screening the nominees.Some of the nominees who were once legislators, or served as commissioners, were given few minutes to explain their achievements in previous assignments.

The legislators after deliberating on the screened candidates, announced their confirmation.

On Monday, the speaker announced the receipt of the nominees from the governor, saying eight out of the 20 nominees were former commissioners.

Meanwhile, the Yobe House of Assembly has confirmed the receipt of 20 nominees submitted by Governor Mai Mala Buni for screening and confirmation as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

The Assembly, presided over by the deputy speaker, Mohammed Bello, said the list was sent by Baba Mallam Wali, the acting Secretary to the State Government.

He said a commissioner was nominated from each of the 17 local government areas, with three others from the three political zones,making a total of 20 nominees.

The governor, also sought the approval of the legislature for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.