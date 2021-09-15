From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has given its consent to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to secure a facility of N4 billion for the completion of Tiga and Challawa electrification projects in the state.

The House, at its plenary Wednesday, deliberated the matter after the Speaker, Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari had presented and read the letter transmitted to the House of Assembly by the Executive Governor of the state

In a motion, Majority Leader Labaran Abdul Madari called on the House to critically look into the request and endorse the facility, saying the project would be of immense benefits to the teeming populace of the state.

Conséquently, the House deliberated the letter and voted in its favour.

Daily Sun recalled that the independent power projects were actually conceived during the first tenure of Engineering Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in 2002 but were commenced in 2013 during his second tenure in power.

It was inherited by the present administration, which on a number of occasions had given the media the impression that these projects were almost due for completion.

In another development, the House has called on the state government to provide additional cemeteries across the state.

The call followed a motion moved by Hon Nasiru Abdullahi Dutsen Amare stressing that cemeteries were filled to capacity and need urgent attention for the state government to provide additional ones.

The House agreed on the motion to call on the state government to take action in this direction.

