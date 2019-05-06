Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has invited the Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Isa S. Bayero, to shed light on the management of Kano State Emirate Council Fund.

A letter to the effect which was sighted by our correspondent was signed by CSP Sulaiman, Aliyu Gusau, Director Operations, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Muhuyi, Magaji Rimin Gado.

The letter, dated May 2, 2019, said that pursuant to the provision of Section 31(1)(a) and (b) of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), the officer be released to appear before it to shed light on some payment vouchers.

In 2018, the anti-craft agency and the state House of Assembly flagged off similar investigation into the financial dealings of Kano Emirate Council.

Meanwhile, Kano State House of Assembly has initiated a debate on the need to create four additional emirate councils in the state.

The move is expected to elevate some district heads to First Class Emirs, if it succeeds.

The debate followed a petition presented to the House by Salisu, Ibrahim Chambers, which was eventually read on the floor of the House with the law makers giving their individual contributions.