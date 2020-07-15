Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has commenced moves to provide for castration as a punishment for the offence of rape in the state.

This followed a motion initiated on Wednesday by Hon. Nuraddeen Alhassan, which sought to amend item 12 of the state’s Penal Code amendment ( 2014)

Alhasan urged the House to recall the extant law and amend it to provide castration punishment for rapists, saying that it is the only measure that could halt the rampant cases of rape in the society.

“I also want to appeal to the house to look into the security issues, so as to strengthen their efforts in tackling rape cases in the state,” he appealed.

He attributed many cases of rape in the state to the culture of street hawking among the girl child, pointing out that incidence of rape would decline in the state if parents could desist from sending their children to hawk items .

He also tasked the house to look at the judiciary with regard to how the courts were discharging their responsibilities on the issue of rape in the state

Speaking at the plenary, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulazeez Gafasa endorsed the need for stiffer punishment for convicted rapists in the state,

At end of the deliberations on the motion, the legislators called for the recall of the extant law as well as tasked the state government to look at the issue of uncompleted buildings in the state.