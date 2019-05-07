Kano State House of Assembly has commenced move for creation of four additional emirates in the state.

At yesterday’s plenary, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum read a letter brought to the house for consideration by Ibrahim Salisu and others for creating the additional emirates.

The implication of creating additional emirates is that the powers of the present Emir of Kao, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll, would be reduced.

The proposed emirates are Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya.

Speaker Kabir Alasan-Rurum who presided at plenary read the petition.

He told the lawmakers that the petitioners demanded decentralisation of the existing emirate council.

Justifying the new emirate, Salisu and others said establishment of the new emirates would bring more developmental advantages in the state.

They stated that the motive would draw the remote and historic emirate closer to the state government, ‘‘which would enhance security and developmental aspects of Kano’’.

After the presentation of the petition before the house, majority of the members unanimously supported the move.

While contributing, Alhaji Zakari Muhammad, member representing Tarauni Constituency said the moves came at the right time.

He cited decentralisation of emirates by neighbouring statesw which he said had brought developmental strides to them.

Also, members representing Takai, Dawakin Tofa, Rimin-Gado, Municipal, Nassarawa and Tudun Wada constituencies also supported the move.

The lawmakers expressed the opinions that such creation of the new emirates will make them equal in power as far as their emirate status is concerned.

However, with the petition hotly debated on the floor of the House, yesterday,

Already, thirteen legislators have already assented to the petition while the former speaker, Alhaji Isiyaku Ali Danja, who is from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently resisted the prayer contained in the petition.

He urged his colleagues to maintain the status quo by allowing the existence of one emirate council instead of decentralising them.

Thereafter, the leadership of the House had adjourned sitting till today, to give ample time for the lawmakers to further deliberate on the issue .