Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of four persons as new commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The nominees, who were recently presented to the House for screening a few days ago, included Alhaji Mutari Ishaq, Dr Muhammadu Tahir Adamu, Alhaji Naallah Kura and Engineer Bashir Yahaya Karaye.

The confirmation of the nominees took place at the plenary of the House, which was presided by the Speaker, Hon. Kabiru Alhasan Rirrum.

It was gathered that two of the nominees were excused from the screening rituals and were asked to honourably take a bow and leave.

READ ALSO: Plateau killings: Inter-Faith committee kicks against arms in herders, villagers hands

While Dr Muhammadu Tahir Adamu was excused because his son was one of the victims of Zamfara killings a day before, Engineer Bashir Yahaya Karaye, a one-time chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, was treated the same way because of his current position as the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state.

The duo was asked to take a bow after some of the legislatures argued that their laws permitted them to accord such respect to some deserving nominees.

The new commissioners who spoke separately shortly after their confirmation, pledged their loyalty and devotion to the government of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and to the people of Kano State.