Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five members of the Kano State House of Assembly were, yesterday, suspended by the leadership of the legislative body for alleged misconduct.

The culprits who respectively bagged a six month suspension included Garba Yau Gwarmai representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja representing Gezawa Constituency, Mohammed Bello representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo representing Kano Municipal.

The culprits were sanctioned on the grounds of last week’s confrontation, which climaxed with an alleged attack on the deputy speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari and an attempt to seize the mace.

Speaker Abdulazeez Gafasa, who announced the punishment at the resumption of the sitting of the House on Monday, said the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house, especially Order IV (Sub 4 a, b, d and e).