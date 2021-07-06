From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The embattled Chairman of the Kano State Pubic Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, has been suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly.

He was suspended by the House for a period of one month, but many observers in the state capital believed he had actually come to the end of his recently renewed five-year tenure.

It was gathered that the anti-corruption boss was suspended, yesterday, for allegedly rejecting an accountant sent to him by the state’s Accountant General.

The decision of the House was sequel to a letter of complaint brought against him by the Office of the Accountant General of the state’s Assembly Majority Leader, Labaran Madari, which further requested the House to transfer the issue to the House Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

Daily Sun investigation indicated that prior to the moment, the suspended anti-corruption boss had been having issues with a powerful block in the state, following his daring attempt to investigate some contracts awarded by the Kano State Ministry of Works.

Specifically, he was said to have written to the state Ministry of Works to make available to him documents pertaining to the N5 billion Cancer Treatment Centre contract as well as demands for all the papers pertaining to the procurement of all government’s fuel and diesel from 2019 to date.

Sources told Daily Sun that though he backslid and discontinued the probe exercise on June 21, he had already stepped on toes and his loyalty could no longer be guaranteed.

