From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has submitted a list of eight commissioner -nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced receipt of the letter at plenary.

The nominees include Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf-Abubakar and Dr Yusuf Jibirin. Others are Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Adamu Abdu-Panda and Saleh Kausami.

Ibrahim-Chidari said the nominees, if cleared, would replace members of the state executive council who resigned to contest for positions in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the screening would hold on Aug. 22, and directed the Clerk of the assembly to notify the nominees.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have approved the removal of three members of Kano State Assembly Service Commission, as requested by the executive, in accordance with the law.

The Speaker said a letter from the government had indicated that the three officials had failed to perform their duties properly.

After deliberations, two-third of the lawmakers voted to relieve the affected officers of their appointment.

Those affected are Alhaji Abubakar Salisu representing Makoda Local Government on the commission; Ladan Sabo-Ahmed, Sumaila LGA and Isiyaku Umar-Rurum, Rano LGA.