From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has announced the ban of commercial boats as a means of transportation in Bagwai-Badau River in Bagwai Local Government Area of the state.

The ban was a sequel to the tragic boat mishap on Tuesday that killed several persons, mainly Islamic school children. on transit.

In a statement, Wednesday evening, the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said in the interim, the state government has provided two buses for passengers shuttle between Badeau and Bagwai, while three new boats would be procured for effective water transportation in the area.

He assured that the state government would come with other control measures when the investigation committee currently set up by the state government submits its report for implementation.

In the meantime, the police in the state has confirmed the death of 29 persons, made up 21 female and 8 male in the boat mishap.

The spokesman of the Command , Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa in a press statement said that a total of eight persons were rescued alive , adding that they comprised of five female and three male.