Kano government has announced a ban on persons of opposite genders from entering the same commercial tricycle with effect from January.

Governor Abdullahi Ganguje disclosed this at the 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) at Bayero University, Kano.

The governor was represented by Harun Ibn-Sina, Commander-General of Hisbah Board. The event was organised by the Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Ibn-Sina said the government is committed to upholding Islamic values in the state.

Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of the state, was said to have introduced the commercial tricycles as means of transportation for women, until it was reversed and used by both genders.

In September, Baffa Agundi, Managing Director of Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), announced plans to ban the commercial tricycle by the end of the year.

He said the move would sanitise the activities of operators.

According to him, the agency had received lots of complains from the public on the menace of commercial tricycle operators.