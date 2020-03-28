Desmond Mgboh, Kano

In a bid to check the spread of COVID 19 into state, Kano State has flagged off the fumigation of public places in the state.

The exercise, which was organized in partnership with Lee Group of Companies, coincided with the state’s sanitation exercise, which holds on the last Saturday of the every month.

The fumigators proceeded from the Government House,to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nassarawa GRA.

The exercise was inspected by the governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was accompanied by the Commissioners of Environment and Information, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and Mallam Muhammad Garba, Managing Director of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, among others.

Ganduje, in his brief remarks, announced a waiver for essential materials like foodstuff and raw materials in its border closure, saying that government did not intend to cripple the economy of the state.