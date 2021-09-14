From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has commenced the revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment mega secondary schools.

The measure is aimed at decongesting boarding schools across the 36 local government areas of the state following persistent abduction of students from boarding schools in neighbouring states.

Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba in a statement yesterday said the government was proactive in adopting measures to secure schools after reviewing the security situation in the face of recent offensive against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in forests adjoining the state.

He cited one of such confiscated and converted property at Filin Bola along Court Road in Tarauni Local Government Area which had no building permit saying government had decided to establish a mega school there.

He said when it takes off, the school would have a block of 18 classrooms, laboratories, multi-purpose hall, administrative block, sports arena, VIP toilets, state-of-the-art science equipment.

The commissioner further explained that government had noted with concern how congestion was creating incompatible atmosphere for teaching and learning in schools and the dangers that students were exposed to.

He also said government would confiscate any property developed on areas not earmarked for the purpose it was meant for.

“Government is currently looking into cases of land approvals for residential purposes but converted to shops or commercial plots that are now turned to residential buildings and vice versa.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.