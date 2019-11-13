Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State announced on Wednesday the rescue of a boy who had been kidnapped in the state and trafficked and sold in Anamabra State.

A statement signed by the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Abdullahi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, gave the name of the boy as Muhammed Ya’u.

The statement said that the 11-year-old victim, whose name was initially announced as Muhammad Yau, was kidnapped in 2014 at PRP Quarters in the metropolitan area of the state.

The statement added that boy was kidnapped by Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul and sold to one Ebere Ogbodo, a female, for the sum N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira), following which he was renamed by the new parent as Chinedu Ogbodo.

According to the police, all the suspects in the case have been apprehended and are currently under investigation, with efforts being made to rescue more kidnapped children.

The police expressed deep appreciation to the people of the state for their support, patience and their continued efforts in the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

The two suspects, Paul Owen from Ebonyi State and his wife, Mercy Paul from Kaduna State, were the principal suspects in the abduction of 9 other children from Kano State and are currently under investigation pending their prosecution in court.