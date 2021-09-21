From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Film Censorship Board has outlawed sales of movies displaying scenes of abduction, drug addiction or theft of GSM phones as part of efforts to check the rising cases of violent crimes in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Ismaila Naaba Afakallah, disclosed this during a session with the media saying the prohibition became necessary in the face of criminal trends in the state.

‘Henceforth, we will not allow films displaying kidnappings, drug addiction and GSM phone snatching which has now taken a toll on Kano residents,’ he stated.

He added that the measure was aimed at curtailing the menace and reducing the possibility of young people taking to these criminal acts mistaking them to be real.

‘Not every young man has the tenacity of understanding fictitious film actions. Somebody might mistake it as a reality and may go ahead to practice it. Therefore, we must act now before it is too late,’ he added.

The snatching of mobile phones and other valuables like handbags has been on the rise in Kano. Also rising at an alarming rate is the rate of drug addiction and abuse across gender in the state.

