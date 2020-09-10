The Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano, says it accessed about N900 million Tertiary Education Development (TEDfund) intervention fund between 2017 and 2020.

Dr Yahaya Bunkure, the Provost of the College said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

“The interventions for 2015 and 2016 were not accessed by the college, before I came on board about two and a half years ago,” Bunkure said.

He explained that, the funds were not accessed by the previous administration at the college for some years.

“But when I became the Provost, I did my best to see that we got the intervention, and we succeeded.

“At the first instance we were able to access N310 million, while later we were able to access nearly N600 million.

“I want to inform you that we have executed so many projects in the school, which will be beneficial to our students for many years to come.

“We spent the funds on so many developmental projects at the college. We were able to put in place several structures in the college,” Bunkure said.

He added: “We were able to expand the college library, and we are now building a brand new e-library, the college has no clinic of its own, therefore we are now building a modern one.

“Also, we are now building a brand new science complex where we are going to house all our laboratories in one place.

“Provision has been made for four laboratories of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Integrated science.”

According to Bunkure, the college has put in place two blocks of building, each of two stories to accommodate academic and non-academic staff.

“The college also procured office facilities and accommodation for 86 members of its staff, which means we are not only concerned about the students’ welfare, but also the staff.

“And I wish to tell you that we are doing a lot in terms of the staff development, like I said, we have policies and programmes that we use in handling affairs of our staff.

“Both our academic and non-academic staff, we normally give them the opportunity to go and further their education within and outside the country.

“I remember, as a result of such opportunity given to our staff, we now have over 100 staff with PhDs,” Bunkure said. (NAN)