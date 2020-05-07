Desmond Mgboh/Kano

A former Commissioner of Kano State, Mauz Magaji, who was sacked from office for making jest of the death of the former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Announcing his current status via his Facebook Page, Magaji said on Thursday acknowledged that he had just received his result from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that his sample was returned positive to corona virus.

He disclosed that as a result of the development, he had been moved to one of the isolation facilities in the state for medical attention.

Sounding philosophical, he explained that, “Going through the historical moments of out time.. a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in .. Whichever applies , Alhamdulilah !”

He appealed to the people of the state for their prayers for his quick recovery from the ailment.

Although Magaji, who was the former Kano State Commissioner for Works,, would later recant the statement credited to him upon the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, Kano State Government did not waste anytime relieving of his high profile job.

In the statement announcing his sack by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, the government maintained that as a public servant , he ought to have respected the profanity of his office by refraining from any act capable of bringing the office to disrepute. End.