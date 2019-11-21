Communities located within the Challawa, Bompai and Sharada industrial areas of Kano metropolis have commended the Federal Government for its intervention in addressing the challenges of effluent discharge by companies in the areas.

The federal government, under its intervention programme through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), is currently constructing concrete chambers and laying pipes that will be connected to the outlets of the tanneries and textile industries for the discharge of their industrial effluents.

The industrial effluents are to be channelled to three treatment plants being constructed in the area.

The communities made the commendation when a team from the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), led by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr Willie Bassey, visited the project site in Kano on Thursday.

NAN reports that the team was in Kano to inspect the damage caused by the effluent discharge in the industrial areas and the efforts by the EFO to contain environmental damage.

A Leader of one of the communities and Chairman of Sabuwar Gandu Development Association, Alhaji Ado Hamza, told the team that the entire Sharada community living around the industrial area was very happy with the project.

According to Hamza, the establishment of the industrial pollution management facility would go a long way in addressing the indiscriminate discharge of untreated industrial effluents, which affected not only the quality of water they drink but also polluted the soil and air.

“We are really short of words to express our thanks and gratitude to the federal government for its intervention,” he said.

Also, a community leader in Panshekara, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, lauded the federal government for its concern.

He said that many residents of the area had died due to challenges arising from the evironmental and ecological pollution.

He appealed to the government to ensure the immediate payment of compensation to persons whose farmlands were acquired for the laying of the pipes in the area.

“We really appreciate the federal government for initiating the project. However, we appeal that it should compensate farmers who are affected by the project,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, the Team Leader, Mr Willie Bassey, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.

Bassey urged the benefitting communities to continue to support the contractor handling the project to enable him to do a quality job.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team, which was accompanied by officials of the Kano State Ministry of Environment and journalists, also visited the site for the proposed industrial waste treatment plant at Sharada. (NAN)