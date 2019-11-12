Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano government has completed the construction of five solar-powered boreholes at Dansoshiya RUGA settlement in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said herders at the settlement situated at Dangora town in Kiru Local Government have already started using the boreholes.

Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Water Resources, Auwalu Iliyasu Riruwai, said that the construction of over 200 houses, which comprised of three-detached flat residences, two-bedrooms, kitchen, stores and toilets were in progress at the settlement.

Chairman, RUGA Project Committee, Jibrilla Mohammed, said an earth dam of over 100,000m3 capacity of water was under construction. He stated that site clearance for the construction of the dam had reached about 80 percent adding that the state government would soon commence the construction of road networks, veterinary clinic, human clinic, primary school, Mosque, market, police outpost, among others at the site. A Fulani cattle rearer called Sulaiman from Kwanar Dangora commended Governor Ganduje for the initiative, calling on other fellow herders to come to Kano and find solace, both in rainy and dry seasons.