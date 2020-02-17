Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government is to step up arrangement for the take-off of the proposed Hisbah Academy, which will serve as a training ground for Hisbah Corps in the state.

The Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced this during a visit to the head office of the Command at the weekend, stressing that his administration is determined to make the Board more articulated and responsive to the needs of the people.

The Governor, who inspected the structures at the headquarters of the Board, pledged to improve the infrastructure there with a view to providing a more conducive working environment for the officers. He explained that the upgrading of the structures of the Board would entail the completion of some an office complexes, re-design of the structures and upgrade of the Women Section of the complex, among others.

“Although the Hisbah is doing very well in terms of protecting societal values and crime prevention, there is the need to encourage its officers to do more, by proving them with working materials and a better working environment”, he stated.

.“I am also happy that you are working hand in hand with security agencies to check antisocial activities. This is very commendable.

“The fact that you intervene in settling family disputes, provide guidance and counseling services, gather intelligence information and engage other positive communal endeavors that security agencies do not handle means that you should be motivated to do more”, he added.

He urged them to maintain a cordial relation with the rest of the security agencies while tasking them to keep their enthusiasm alive in the interest of a refined social order.

While conducting the governor round the premises of the Board, the Commander – General of the Agency, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Thani ibn Sina, had appealed to the governor to complete an abandoned office complex in the agency’s headquarters, upgrade structures at their Women Section and provide them with more operational vehicles.

He showed the governor a large cache of assorted alcohol drinks confiscated by his men in different parts of the state and explained that those arrested with the drinks would soon be charged to court in line with extant laws of the state.