From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has confiscated over 1,200 substandard tricycle tyres in the state.

The confiscation followed an operation on a warehouse in a Rice Mill Company, at Kuyan Ta Inna in Kumbotso Local Government Area, where the tyres were evacuated in small numbers to the market.

It was gathered that the inferior quality tyres were sold at a price far cheaper than the prevailing market price to unsuspecting tricycle owners.

Speaking during the operation, the Managing Director of the Council, Abubakar Ali Muhammad, said the seizure follows credible intelligence from the public.

He urged tricycle owners to always ensure they buy and use standard spare parts in order to save their lives and property and those of their passengers.

He urged the people of THE state to volunteer information to the Council in order to rid the society of such ills while restating his commitment towards checking the sales of expired, fake and substandard products in the state.

The Chairman, Amalgamated Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Kano, Mansur Tanimu, expressed delight at the operations saying his association had been receiving complaints from their members about these substandard tyres.