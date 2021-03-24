From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Consumer Protection Council has impounded over 10 trucks of different brands of expired cigarettes at a warehouse located at Sharada Industrial area of the state capital.

Briefing newsmen in his office, Wednesday, Acting Chairman of the Council, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi explained that the big haul followed an intelligence tip off received from an informant.

While noting that the seizure was worth several millions of Naira, he explained that the operation was still on – going as they had been tipped off of a similar warehouse in Bichi Local Government Area where similar brands of expired cigarettes were being stored.

Baffa told journalists regretted that the activities of these mischievous persons were dangerous to the state adding that they represented a huge risk to the people of the state

He said that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the cigarettes adding that at the end of the ongoing investigation, they would be prosecuted in court.

He said that they have succeeded in engaging the leadership of the Singer market in the state capital with a view to assisting them with track down dealers in expired or unregulated food items to the market

Baffa disclosed that as part of efforts to boost the operations of the Council, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had just released the sum of N50 million to boost their operations, adding that they intended to purchase additional operational vehicles as well as recruit 100 new staffers.

He appreciated the people of the state for their prayer and support, saying that the people of the state have seen the dangers of the fake, expired and dangerous food items and drugs adding that , “ Where ever we go for operations, the people are there to support and pray for us, sometimes evening evacuating the items free of charge”