The newly elected Chairman of Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Abubakar Zakari, says he will adopt community consultation strategy to move the council to greater heights.

The newly elected Chairman stated this while inaugurating members of his inauguration transition committee on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that various committees were set-up to conduct research on all aspects of societal development and submit the reports to him to serve as a guide in solving the challenges of the local government.

He said that the committees’ reports would serve as a blueprint for discharging his duties of moving the local Government forward, adding that the newly constituted committees should ensure they fulfil their mandates.

According to him, it was a responsibility given to them to also contribute towards the development of the Local Government.

A member representing Tarauni constituency at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Hafiz Ibrahim, commended the prompt arrangements made by the Chairman towards improving the well-being of the electorate.

He said it was a great development considering the integrity of the members of the committees, saying ‘with the kind of members in all the committees, I have seen a new Tarauni.’

He charged members of the committees to exhibit a high sense of decorum and ensure that they presented their reports which the people of the area will benefit from.