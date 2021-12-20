From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State High Court presided over by Honorable Justice Tanimu Shehu sentenced on Monday three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card smugglers to various prison terms.

The suspects, Abdullahi Usman, Musa Abubakar and Abdulwahid Auwalu were convicted on three separate count charges.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Commission Commission (EFCC) between November 24 and December 1.

Upon their respective arrest, it was discovered that Musa Abubakar, who was on his way to Dubai, UAE, had concealed 714 ATM cards while Abdullahi Usman who was heading to Saudi Arabia had in his possession 298 ATM cards.

Abdulwahid, on the other hand, was arrested with 132 ATM cards while trying to board Ethiopian Airlines to Istanbul Turkey.

All the defendants pleaded guilty to their separate charges when it was read to them.

Consequently, counsel for the prosecution Usman Shehu asked the court to convict them accordingly.

After listening to the plea for mercy from the defence counsel, AM Bashir, Justice Shehu convicted the defendants and sentenced them to six months imprisonment each or to pay a fine of N50,000.