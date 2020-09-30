Desmond Mgboh To Editor

A Kano State Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Magistrate Muhd Jibril has ordered the Managing Director, Kano Road Transportation Agency (KAROTA),Baffa Babba Dan Agundi to appear before it on the next adjourned date

The Managing Director is a defendant in a case initiated by the association of commercial motorcyclists in the state accissing him and his agency of engaging in the issuance of fake trackers to the mothercyclists.

Counsel to the applicants, Barrister Abba Hikima prayed the court to issue a bench warrant against the Managing Director for his inability to appear in court without cogent and genuine reasons.

Earlier, counsel to the Managing Director a lawyer from Kano State Ministry of Justice, Barrister Mutawakkil Ishaq had raised a preliminary objection urging the court to dismiss the case.

Mutawakkil had argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case, stressing that the case was not initiated on a legal ground.

But in his response, counsel to the applicant, had insisted that the Managing Director had abused his office by issuing ordinary stickers instead of an Electronic Device Machine as they were made to believe after the applicants had paid the sum of N9000.

In his ruling,the Chief Magistrate overruled the prayer to issue a bench warrant against the boss of the state road traffic agency, but directed that he should appear in court in their next adjourned date.

The case was subsequently adjourned to the 19 of October 2020.