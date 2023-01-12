From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court presided byJustice Sanusi Ado Ma aji has restrained the Chairman and Councillors of Sumaila Local Government Area from discharging any legislative function pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice against them.

The order followed an exparte filed against the respondents by the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also listed as respondents in the case are the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC), the Attorney General of the state and the State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The order dated 11 January 2023 and sighted by reporters was granted “Upon the exparte, together with a 9 paragraph affidavit in support and duly sworn to by one Shehu Saidu Sumaila of Kofar Arewa Quarters of Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State, dated 20th January 2023, and the written address filed by the applicants counsel on the same date.

The court similarly ordered that a hearing date be served to the respondents by substituted means, directing that they should be served through the office of the Secretary of the Local Government Area.

The case was adjourned to the 25th of January for hearing of the originating summon and motion on notice. End.