Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The co-chairman of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habib has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement signed by Hadiza M Namadi, Information Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health confirmed the result while adding that three members of the same task force have also tested positive for the virus.

The statement which was signed for the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, explained that as of 11:15 am on Friday, Kano had only 21 cases of COVID -19 with a single death.

Already, the venue of their meetings at Nassarawa Specialists Hospital in the state has been shut down by the Kano State Government while some members of the task force were reported to be very reluctant to attend meetings, preferring to communicate electronically.

A source within the task force told our correspondent that following the development, blood samples of some members, especially those who had worked closely with the professor in coordinating subcommittee, have been taken for test, adding that those affected were awaiting their results now.

“In fact, even this morning, one of the members was invited to present himself for test…. I guess he must have started showing the relevant symptoms – the reason they quickly asked him to go for a test.

The source added that in line with the protocol, all those whose samples were taken had been advised to isolate themselves pending the outcome of the results.

Our correspondent gathered that there were six subcommittees that constitute the state task force on COVID-19 and among them, the most active is the coordinating subcommittee, which meets regularly to draw up ideas on how to address the pandemic in the state.

Some of the members of the coordinating subcommittee included the deputy governor of the state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gwanna, who is a co-chairman and the daughter of the governor, Dr. Amina Ganduje, a consultant epidemiologist, who has been working tirelessly in the line of duty.

Asked if the co-chairman and the three members of the task force could be linked to the index case or reported cases in the state, the source explained that most of the members of the coordinating committee were medical doctors, who had been dealing with various kinds of situations and cases, even outside their work as task force members.

“For instance, the professor is the head of Infectious Disease Unit of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano and he has also been active in and out of the state in the discharge of his responsibility. This cannot be linked to the index case,” a source told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, Friday announced that the result of the test conducted on the deputy governor had returned negative .

While thanking Allah, the statement added that “we would continue to pray for Allah’s protection against COVID-19 everywhere in the world and for the quick recovery of those who are infected,” said the statement.

He commended the people of the state for complying with the lockdown and urged them to continue to main a social distance in their various relationships.