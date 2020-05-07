Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habib, the co-chairman of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, has recounted his experience as a patient of the novel coronavirus which he contracted about a month ago.

“My name is Abdurrazak Garba Habib. I worked at the department of medicine within Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital at Bayero University, Kano. I am happy to inform you of my discharge from COVID isolation centre here in Kano following a negative follow up test result.” he said in an audio message.

Prof Habib is among sixteen COVID-19 cases that were reported today to have been discharged from treatment by the Kano State Government, having successfully recovered and tested negative for the virus.

“I got infected while serving as part of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19. I suffered a moderately severe disease, with high fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe weakness and ultimately mild shock,” he continued in his message.

“I was sick for about one month and, on admission for twenty days, treated with nine medication: oxygen, steam inhalation using black seed, olive oil, ginger tea, among other things. Overall, I lost seven kilograms of weight,” he added.

Professor Habib, who decried the fact that health workers in the State are contracting the disease, insisted on strict obedience to the lockdown order, social distancing, use of face masks and personal protective equipment for medical workers.

“I will like to reiterate the need for us as healthcare workers to emphasise that COVID is true. And we should adhere to known effective preventive measures of social distancing, lockdown, use of face masks, provision and utilisation of full personal protective equipment for front-line personnel.

“I am unhappy to learn that several colleagues have been infected. I pray for their full recovery,” he said.