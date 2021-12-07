The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has denied sending parallel state congress committee to Kano State.

The national APC leadership also said it was waiting to receive and study the recent High Court judgment recognising Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s faction.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, gave the assurance in Abuja.

The Kano APC chapter has been thrown into crisis following the battle for the control of its structures. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last week voided the ward and state congresses conducted by Governor Ganduje faction which produced Abdullahi Abbas as Chairman.

Senator Akpanudoedehe, however told newsmen that the APC national secretariat was yet to get a copy of the judgement, delivered by Justice Muazu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We are responsible leaders of the party and we won’t like to comment on a judgment that we haven’t seen. All I can tell you is that we are going to apply for a Certified True Copy of the judgment. We haven’t seen it. We need to study the judgment.”

Asked to react to speculation that the CECPC sent two different committees to Kano State to conduct the congress, Akpanudoedehe dismissed it as unfounded allegation.

“We didn’t give letters to two committees. How could we have done that? We won’t put fire in our own house, we know the people we gave official letter to go to Kano and conduct official assignment. That’s the team we will accord recognition.”

In a separate interview, Auwwal Ibrahim, who led the team that conducted the congress which produced the displaced Abdullahi Abass as chairman, told newsmen that the congress attended by Governor Ganduje was the authentic one.

He recalled that his sevenman team individually received an official letter from the APC’s Director of Organisation, Professor Mustapha Mednaer, assigning them the responsibility to proceed to Kano State to conduct the Congress.

“It was very fair and cordial because we were drafted from the national headquarters with my name and the names of our members.”

