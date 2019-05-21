Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A coalition of 29 civil society groups in Kano have denounced the new emirates in the state, saying the exercise was in breach of due process and suffered lack of consultation.

The group, working in concert with over 70 well placed personalities in the state, also invited the Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III to condemn the exercise in his capacity as the leader of the Danfodio Caliphate.

Speaking during a press conference, yesterday, the spokesperson of the group, Abdulraham Baffa Yola tasked the state government to scrap the newly created emirates, noting that the emirates would only serve as a source of division, which would invariably destroy the monolithic identity of the people of the state.

“The Government of Kano State should put people’s priority and interest at the centre of governance, of which at the moment, splitting the Kano emirate is not one”

They also urged the state government to recognise the pre-eminent position and crucial role that the Kano emirate has played for centuries and continues to play in the welfare of the people.

The group also appealed to the newly appointed emirs of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi to resign their appointments to allow for a peaceful redemption of the damaged reputation and integrity of the long established traditional system of Kano.

They further expressed alarm at the administration’s increasing disregard for due process, exhibition of impunity and disrespect for court orders.

It also urged the Nigeria Police ‘‘to play its constitutional role of enforcing the rule of law by ensuring full compliance of court orders generally and particularly in this regard”

They expressed bitterness over, “the attitude of Kano State Government, for its total disregard for and disrespect of our revered elders in the state who attempted to intervene in the dispute”.

It noted that a number of people who had tried to broker peace in the matter had been put to “all sorts of indignities, threats and intimidation in an environment that is increasingly treading the path to a full-blown political dictatorship, enabling thugs and bandits to operate freely with audacity, thus creating an atmosphere of tyranny and violence”

The group appealed to “all the elders in Kano State to dissociate themselves from these unpopular actions of the government, directly or indirectly, secretly or in the open in relation to the creation of the so called new emirates, in the interest of peace and tranquility”

Responding, Kano State Commissioner for information, Malam Mohammed Garba explained that the Sultan of Sokoto could only mediate like several other people are doing, but cannot reverse a law that has been passed constitutionally.