From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zahara’u Muhammad Umar, has denied the allegation of assault on inmates of Kano State Children’s Home, Nassarawa.

The Commissioner, at a press briefing in her office, yesterday, stated that the allegation hatched by two disgruntled female inmates of the home was false.

Umar explained that the affected inmates had resorted to the cheap blackmail following the refusal of the home to give in to their repeated demands for food stuff for personal use.

She explained that the affected inmates, who had been previously married,but presently divorced, have remained a source of worry and embarrassment to the children’s home.

According to her, the grown-ups inmates, who are above 30 years, have refused to vacate the home, in compliance with the rules which does not have provision for inmates above the age of 18.

She said that the badly behaved female inmates have been a bad influence on the younger ones in the home, adding that the ministry has resolved to ask them to quit the home as was recommended by the committee set up to investigate the matter..