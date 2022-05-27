From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election in the State.

Gawuna defeated his opponent Hon.Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada to emerge winner of the Primary Election held in the late hours of thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex,Kofar Mata,Kano.

Declaring the result, the Chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura said Gawuna polled 2,289 votes while the other aspirant Sha’aban had 30 votes.

He added that the total number of delegates for the exercise is 2,420, those accredited for exercise still 2,420, total votes cast is 2,339 while invalid votes are 20.

In his words: “I Sen.Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Chairman of Kano APC Governorship Primary Election Committee on behalf of the National working committee of our party hereby announced that result for this election have been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.”

“He is therefore the standard flag bearer of the APC in the Gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State he said”.

In his remarks the APC Gubernatorial Candidate Dr.Nasiru Gawuna thanked Allah for the victory,he appreciated the support of Governor Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates.While appealing to all party members to join hands and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections he commended them for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the primary election.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise.

The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission,the Police and Department of State Security.