From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano state government has directed all civil servants to resume work with immediate effect.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the directive during the weekly state Executive Council Meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Garba explained that the measure followed successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state in the last three months.

The commissioner also stated that permanent secretaries and heads of heads of extra ministerial department and agencies are, by this directive, requested to ensure that there is compliance to government COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their work places.

Workers in Kano were directed to stay at home since January 18, following upsurge in cases of the disease.