Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that this brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 22.

Kano State, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in northern Nigeria, has the highest number of cases in the region, with 427 confirmed cases.

Commissioner Garba said among the discharged patients are Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano, who is also the co-chair, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19; and Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the Commissioner for Health.

The commissioner pointed out that all the patients have tested negative for the disease after two follow up tests and have reached full recovery.

He advised the public to continue to observe the strictest personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.