Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Three COVID-19 patients in Kano State have been discharged from isolation facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

Kano State coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussani, disclosed this on Tuesday while updating the governor on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the state had recorded a total of 8 deaths from the present 365 cases while adding that they had collected a total of 1,503 samples for testing, out of which 22.8 percent of them turned out to be positive.

Dr Husseni stated that the body dispatched a total of 313 samples to various testing centres, adding 182 of the samples were sent to Abuja, 60 samples to AKTH testing centre and 71 samples were sent to Bayero University testing centre.

He said that they were tracing over 400 persons in communities, 64 of which turned out to be asymptomatic while seven of them had tested positive.

Dr Tijjani acknowledged that the team had activated additional isolation facilities in Kano State, stating that they include the Imam Wali Urinology Centre, Daula Hotel and the sports institute at Garki.

He added that the state was in discussion with its partners to facilitate the setting up of a fourth testing centre in the state while reiterating the resolve of the Rapid Response Team to increase the number of sample collection centres across the state.

“The time line is between this week and by next week, we would have four testing centres in Kano which is a huge, huge success,” he stated.